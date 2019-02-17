|
Geraldine "Jeri" E. Becher Geraldine "Jeri" E. Becher, age 88, of Topeka, went to be with the Lord Friday, February 15, 2019 at Plaza West Care Home in Topeka. Jeri was born August 25, 1930 in Joplin, Missouri the daughter of John and Eula Roberts Speedy. She married Thomas A. Becher December 2, 1947 in Bentonville, Arkansas. She was a member of the V.F.W. Women's Auxiliary. She attended Christ The King Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by two sons, David and John; a daughter, Mary Jo Fender; a son-in-law, Fred Kirby and a grandson, Michael Lykins. Jeri is survived by her loving husband of over 71 years, Thomas Becher of Topeka; three sons, Thomas L. Becher of Topeka, Donald R. Becher of Phoenix, AR and Gary Becher of Topeka; three daughters, Judy (Dan) Lykins of Topeka, Janet Kirby of Spartangburg, SC and Katrina (Chris Josephson) Becher of Ferndale, WA; 13 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren. Thomas and Jeri enjoyed traveling later in their lives. Memorial services will be Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Davidson Funeral Home. The family will greet friends one hour before services at the funeral home. Memorial contributions maybe made to the Christ The King Church or s Project and sent in care of the Davidson Funeral Home. davidsonfuneral.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2019