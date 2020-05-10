|
|
Geraldine E. Laney Geri Laney, 97, of Topeka, KS, passed away on May 1, 2020. Born Geraldine E. Wessely, March 4, 1923 in Ambridge, PA, she was one of eight siblings, seven girls and one boy.
She met her husband Chester, who passed almost three years ago, in High School and they were married shortly after Chet returned from the War, on December 18, 1946. The couple moved to Lawrence, KS where son David was born, and then on to Topeka where they lived out the rest of their lives, and had two more Sons, Randy and Tom.
Geri was a homemaker, Church secretary, and an integral part of the family business at Lake Shawnee Golf Course. She is survived by son David and wife Becky - Lenexa, KS, son Randy and wife Judy - Denver, CO, son Tom - Perry, KS, and grandson Max and wife Kate - Scottsdale, AZ.
Cremation is planned, with arrangements handled by Dove - Southwest Chapel (formerly Penwell- Gable Southwest).
Inurnment will be a private ceremony at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Topeka Humane Society.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 10 to May 11, 2020