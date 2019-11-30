|
|
Geraldine (Steinlage) Kramer Geraldine "Gerry" (Steinlage) Kramer, 85, died November 27, 2019 at the Nemaha Valley Community Hospital, Seneca.
Gerry was born May 16, 1934 on a farm south of Kelly, KS the sixth child of Ferdinand and Dora (Haverkamp) Steinlage. She married Daniel Kramer at St. Bede's Church in Kelly on August 21, 1956.
Gerry is survived by her six children and their spouses: Karen (Tom) Niehues, Linda (Mike) Schmitz, Julie (Rod) Suther, Brenda Kramer, Rick (Kris) Kramer, and Lori (Dave) Sudbeck, 18 grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren (with two on the way), sister Melita Bodensteiner, brothers Norbert Steinlage and Elton Steinlage.
Gerry was preceded in death by her husband, Danny, her parents, sisters Alma Kramer and Lorena Olberding and brothers Francis Steinlage and Ron Steinlage.
Rosaries will be prayed at 2 and 7 PM on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Lauer Funeral Home in Seneca, KS. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M. Monday, December 2, 2019 at St. Patrick's Church, Corning, KS.
Memorial contributions can be made to Corning City Library, Nemaha Valley Community Hospital and send in care of the family. Lauer Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To express your sympathy and for more information visit www.lauerfuneralhome.com .
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019