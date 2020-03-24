|
Gerard LaVerne "Jerry" Stever Gerard (Jerry) LaVerne Stever, 85, passed away peacefully March 18, 2020 at Lexington Park Health Assisted Living. He was born December 5, 1934 to Ivol and Alma Stever in Nebraska City, Nebraska.
He is survived by his children Julie (late Bob) Peter, Ellinwood, Kansas; Brian (Maria) Stever, Topeka; Greg (Julie) Stever, McPherson, Kansas; and Lisa Stever, Topeka, Kansas. His grandchildren, Cody (Christine) McNorton, Kelli (Slayton) Rous, Kristine (Cory) Willoughby, Kirstee (Alex) Lyon, Shan (Tony) Srott, and Jennifer (Clint) Busing; his great grandchildren, Troy, Carrington, Adeline, Brody, Hayden, Piper, Poppy, Benjamin, Mason, Stevie, and Austin. He is also survived by four siblings, Mary Lou (Troy) Lyon, Sandy (Larry) Otto, Chip (Deb) Stever, and Jim (Kathy) Stever.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Mary Ann, parents, and two brothers, Larry and Tom.
The family would like to thank the staff of Lexington Park Assisted Living and Elara Hospice for their wonderful care with our father.
Memorial contributions may be made to Topeka Literacy Council, Inc., 1119 SW 10th Ave #1, Topeka, KS 66604, or Elara Caring Hospice, 901 NE River Rd, Topeka, KS 66616 or the Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library Foundation; Red Carpet Services, 1515 SW 10th Ave., Topeka, KS 66604 or MS Society, 2020 W 89th St Suite 100, Leawood, KS 66206.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, Jerry's family invites you to enjoy the memorial tribute honoring their father at the Parker-Price Funeral Home website. To view the memorial tribute video or leave a message for Jerry's family, please visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020