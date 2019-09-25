|
Geri Sue (Bodenheimer) Downs Geri Downs, 68 of Topeka, Kansas passed away September 23, 2019.
A funeral service will be at 11:00 am Friday, September 27, 2019 at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 3611 SW Jewell, Topeka, KS 66611. Family will greet friends one hour prior at the church. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Topeka, Kansas.
Memorial contributions may be made to Topeka 3625 SW 29th St. Suite 102 Topeka, KS 66614 .
To view the full obituary or leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019