Geri Vanover Geraldine "Geri Van" Vanover, 87, Topeka, Kansas, passed away Tuesday July 16, 2019.
Geri's visitation will be Tuesday, July 23, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614. Her funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Grace Episcopal Cathedral, 701 SW 8th Ave, Topeka KS 66603. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the "Washburn University Foundation" for the Geri Van Music Scholarship (on the memo line), sent in care of the funeral home.
www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.
www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 19 to July 20, 2019