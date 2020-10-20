1/1
Gerold Vilander
Gerold Keith Vilander, 90, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020. He was born November 1, 1929, in Maple Hill, Kansas, to Kenneth and Margaret Mitchel Vilander. Gerold was the second of five children.

Gerold was united in marriage to Hildred Jean Lister on December 1, 1951; she survives of the home. Other survivors include children, Dambra Callahan (Robert), Fairbanks, Alaska, Debbie Stevens, Midland, Texas, Kenny Vilander (Donna) and Randy Vilander (Marianne), both of Topeka; 11 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; sisters, Lorraine Green and Sharon Hughes; and sister-in-law, Norma Jean Vilander.

Gerold graduated from Dover High School in 1947. He retired from Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. Gerold was a member of United Rubber Workers Union Local #307 and First Southern Baptist Church in Topeka. He was also a farmer/stockman.

Gerold was prededed in death by his parents, brothers, Beverly and Leon Vilander, and son-in-law, Sid Stevens.

Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, October 22, 2020, in Keene Cemetery, 13105 Hwy K4, Maple Hill, KS 66507. Due to COVID-19, masks are recommended.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hands Humane Society, or First Southern Baptist Church, sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614. Condolences may be sent online to www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
