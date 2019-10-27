|
Gheraldene "Gerry" Donahue Gheraldene "Gerry" Donahue passed away October 22, 2019.
Gheraldene G. Melenson Donahue was born August 26, 1917, to parents Arch and Jessie Boydston Melenson. She grew up on a farm west of Mayetta, Kansas. Gerry attended grade school in a one-room schoolhouse and high school in Mayetta. Gerry was an excellent student.
After high school, she married Freddie Donahue. His job with KP&L brought them to Onaga in 1936. In 1942 they moved to Westmoreland where son Dennis was born. In 1943 they returned to Onaga where Sara was born.
From 1957-1967 Gerry was employed as a bookkeeper at the Onaga Community Hospital, and from 1968 to 1973 at the Onaga Clinic. In 1981 the Donahues moved to Topeka where Gerry worked as a secretary at the Stormont Vail School of Nursing.
In Onaga Gerry was active in PTA, Band Parents, Boy Scouts and 4H. She was a charter member of the Onaga Congregational Church Guild.
Gerry was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Freddie M. Donahue, by daughter Sara "Sally" Gibeson, and four sisters and three brothers.
She is survived by son Denny (Mary), two granddaughters Michelle D. Lorra (Michael) and Leigh Truhe (Eric), and four great-grandchildren.
Brennan Mathena Funeral Home of Topeka is in charge of arrangements. Visitation will be from 4 PM to 6 PM on November 1 at Brennan Mathena, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, KS 66608. Funeral services will be held at Brennan Mathena on November 2, 2019 at 11 AM, with burial following at the Hoyt Catholic Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Onaga Congregational Church and sent in care of the funeral home.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019