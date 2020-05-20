|
Gilbert A. Herrera, Sr., 91, of Topeka, KS died Monday, May 18, 2020 at his home.
He was born September 28, 1928 in Crystal City, TX and moved to Topeka in 1951 from Boise, ID.
Gilbert worked for Union Pacific Railroad and attended Topeka Trade School where he learned the craft of being an automobile mechanic. He worked for Watson Construction, at the Sante Fe Shops, and Singer Sewing Machine Company. Gilbert repaired sewing machines for USD #501 and his own personal customers.
He was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Gilbert shared the love of bowling with his sons and in his younger years enjoyed playing softball. He was an avid KC Royals fan and enjoyed going to the casino.
Gilbert married Frances Sanchez in Topeka in 1952. She preceded him in death on January 3, 2012. He is survived by two daughters, Rosemary Herrera of Puyallup, WA, Virginia Wathen, of Tulsa; two sons, Gilbert (Lynn) Herrera, Jr., Christopher (Jeni) Herrera; and a daughter-in-law, Yvonne Herrera all of Topeka. Twenty-one grandchildren and twenty-five great-grandchildren also survive. A son, Bernard "Bernie" Herrera, preceded him in death on March 31, 2011 and a daughter, Marie "Trina" Kolean, on July 10, 2019.
Gilbert will lie in state after 2:00 pm Thursday at Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. where a rosary will be prayed at 6:30 p.m. Private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for the family at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Burial will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church or to Heartland Hospice sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Avenue, Topeka, KS 66603.
Fond memories and condolences may be left at www. Brennanmathenafh.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 20 to May 21, 2020