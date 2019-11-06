|
Gilbert Lee "Lee" Botkin Gilbert "Lee" Botkin, 79, of Valley Falls, KS, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019 in Oskaloosa, KS.
Funeral Services will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, November 8, 2019 at the Mercer Funeral Home in Valley Falls. Burial with Military Honors will follow at the Valley Falls Cemetery. Family will greet friends one hour prior to service time. Memorial may be given to the Valley Falls Athletic Assoc. c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 6, Valley Falls, KS 66088. please visit www.mercerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019