|
|
Gilbert V. Crouse Gilbert V. Crouse, 85, of Meriden, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
A Graveside Service with military honors will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the Glaze Cemetery in Cainesville, Missouri.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Meriden United Methodist Church, PO Box 520, Meriden, KS 66512 or to the Topeka , 3625 SW 29th St. Suite 102, Topeka, KS 66614.
Penwell-Gabel Mid-Town Chapel is assisting the family. To view the full obituary and to leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 14 to June 15, 2019