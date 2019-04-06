Gilberto A. Rodriguez Gilberto A. Rodriguez, 79, of Topeka, Kansas passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family. Gilberto was born on April 13, 1939, in Topeka. Son of Jubencio and Saturnina Borjorn Rodriguez. Gilberto graduated from Topeka High School in 1957. After graduating from high school Gilberto went and served in the United States Marines from 1958- 1963. He married Julie Michaels in Topeka, on June 21, 1986. Together they had four children.



Gilberto loved to garden and tend to his mini rose bush in the spring time, loved to watch hummingbirds fly around with his wife, look at eagles at the lake, and was highly involved in photography.



He worked as a Respiratory Technician for the Colmery-O'Neil VA Medical Center for thirty years, where he later retired.



Gilberto is preceded in death by both of his parents, two sisters, Anna Rodriguez and Maria Rivera, and his brother Raul Rodriguez.



He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years; his children, Katie Howard of Topeka, Jason Rodriguez of Manhattan, Anna (Rory Ridgeway) Rodriguez, and Timothy Rodriguez of Lawrence; five grandchildren; one great granddaughter; sisters, Angelina (Edmundo) Gonzales of Topeka, Gloria Ramos of Lawrence, Inez Young of Topeka, and Elena (Gary) Carrizales of Oak Dale, MN; and his brother, Joe Rodriguez of Lawrence.



Visitation will be Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Brennan Mathena Funeral Home from 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Funeral Service will follow starting at 11:00 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made out to Midland Hospice Care, and sent in the care of Brennan Mathena Funeral Home. 800 SW Sixth Ave, Topeka, KS 66605. To leave online condolences and fond memories please visit www.brennanmathenafh.com





Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019