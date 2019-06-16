Home

Ginger K. Martinek

Ginger K. Martinek Ginger K. Martinek, 69, Topeka, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019.

Ginger was born October 12, 1949 in Marfrance, WV, the daughter of Albert W. and Mescal (Johnson) Copen, Sr. She graduated from Highland Park High School in 1967.

She was a hairstylist for over 25 years.

Ginger married Steven Craig Martinek. They later divorced. Survivors include children, Sean Martinek, Hedy Martinek, Ashley Martinek all of Topeka; 9 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and brother, Albert Copen; and sisters, Rebecca Sink and Lise Ullery. She was preceded in death by a sister, Kathy Bomberger.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, June 21, 2019 at the Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the .

To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 16 to June 17, 2019
