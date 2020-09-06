Giuseppina "Josie" Rogers born on January 28, 1948 passed away Friday, August 21, 2020 at the age of 72. She was with family at a Topeka hospice facility.



She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister Gina Valli and former husband Gerald Raybern.



Her survivors include a daughter, Tania Rogers, two grandchildren Cassandra and Brett Joynt, a great grandson Christian Kelly, a nephew Alex Valli and a niece Jessica Valli.



A celebration of life will be held at Lake Shawnee on September 19, 2020 at 1:00pm.



Contact Tania Rogers @ 785-213-8136 for details.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store