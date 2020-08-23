1/
Gladys E. Nichols
Gladys E. Nichols, age 100, passed away on August 20, 2020.

She was born on June 10, 1920 in Greeley, KS to Arthur and Frances (Litsch) Wittry.

Gladys worked for numerous businesses in Anderson and Shawnee Counties, including Forbes Air Base Exchange in Topeka. She contributed many volunteer hours for the Assumption Catholic Church and Let's Help.

She enjoyed bowling and was an avid gardener.

Survivors include her sister, Betty Dutton of Auburn, KS and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Roy Nichols; sister, Helen McKnight, of Topeka, KS; brothers, Dick and Gus Wittry of Greeley, KS.

Gladys requested for no services and will be laid to rest next to her husband at the St. John's Catholic Cemetery in Greeley, KS.

Memorial contributions can be made in Gladys's loving memory to Oakley Place #1 or Elana Caring Hospice. Contributions can be mailed or left with the funeral home.

To share a memory or to leave condolences, please visit, www.brennanmathenafh.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, KS 66603.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
BRENNAN MATHENA FUNERAL HOME
800 SW 6th Ave
Topeka, KS 66603
(785) 354-7706
