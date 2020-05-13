|
Glen Douglas Montgomery, Sr., 83, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020. Family will receive friends on Friday, May 15, 2020 from 5-7:00 P.M. with the Rosary being prayed at 6:00 P.M. at Mother Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Church.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, May 16, at 10:00 A.M. at the church. Burial with military honors will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions: American Legion Post #400 & Sacred Heart Catholic Church. For an extended obituary, visit www.brennanmathenafh.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 13 to May 14, 2020