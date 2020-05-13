Topeka Capital-Journal Obituaries
BRENNAN MATHENA FUNERAL HOME
800 SW 6th Ave
Topeka, KS 66603
(785) 354-7706
Glen Montgomery
Visitation
Friday, May 15, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mother Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Church
Rosary
Friday, May 15, 2020
6:00 PM
Mother Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Church
2014 NW 46th St.
Topeka, KS
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, May 16, 2020
10:00 AM
Mother Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Church
2014 NW 46th St.
Topeka, KS
Glen Douglas Montgomery Sr.

Glen Douglas Montgomery Sr. Obituary
Glen Douglas Montgomery, Sr., 83, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020. Family will receive friends on Friday, May 15, 2020 from 5-7:00 P.M. with the Rosary being prayed at 6:00 P.M. at Mother Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Church.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, May 16, at 10:00 A.M. at the church. Burial with military honors will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions: American Legion Post #400 & Sacred Heart Catholic Church. For an extended obituary, visit www.brennanmathenafh.com. Glen Glen Douglas Douglas Montgomery, Sr. Montgomery, Sr.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 13 to May 14, 2020
