Glen F. O'Connor, 94, died on March 23, 2020, at the Brookside Retirement Community, Overbrook, KS. A private family service will be held at the Stull Cemetery.
He was born Oct 10, 1925, to Jesse and Beulah Armstrong O'Connor. He graduated from Liberty Memorial High School, Lawrence, KS. He was a member of the Stull United Methodist Church, also Sunday School Teacher, and Trustee of the church. He also served on the Lawrence Farmers Coop Board, Douglas County Fair Board, Kanwaka Township Board and Deer Creek School Board.
Glen married Elizabeth "Betty" J. Wulfkuhle on January 1, 1945. Glen and Betty made their home on their farm west of Stull for 67 years. Betty died on April 26, 2018. He was also preceded in death by his parents and brother Everett. Glen is survived by a son, Kenneth O'Connor and wife Patty, Lecompton, a daughter, Brenda Sexton and husband, Mitch, Berryton, two grandsons, Mitchell Sexton and wife, Nancy and their children and grandchildren, Michael O'Connor and wife, Tara and great-granddaughters Cassody and Logan O'Connor.
The family suggest memorial contributions to Stull United Methodist Church Capital Campaign Fund, in care of Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home, 601 Indiana St, Lawrence, KS 66044. Online condolences may be sent at rumsey-yost.com Glen Glen F. F. O'Connor O'Connor
