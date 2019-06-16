|
|
Glen Lee Dunsworth Glen Lee Dunsworth, loving husband of Leora Martell-Dunsworth passed away on Friday, June 7. Glen was born in Wilkinsburg, PA on July 12, 1935, the son of Glen L. And Stella Polla Dunsworth and spent most of his life in the Pittsburgh area. He joined the Air Force immediately after high school and served as an instructor while in Korea. After his discharge he worked for Westinghouse and several years later for McKinney Ringham Properties.
Also surviving are sons Ryan Dunsworth (Maureen) Wellington, Florida and Drew Dunsworth, Pittsburgh, PA. Stepdaughters Elizabeth Martell of New York City, Julie Connor (Bill) Topeka, KS, Laurie Pino (Emery) Golden, CO, Patricia Schweer (Tony Monteleone) Peachtree City, GA, Mary Martell of Topeka, KS, Kathleen Martell (Nat Hagerman) Wheat Ridge, CO, 8 grandchildren and a sister Judy McCloy, Palm Harbor, Florida.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Erie, PA
Memorial contribution may be made to: Great Lakes Caring Hospice, 3715 SW 29th Street Suite 100, Topeka, KS 66614
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 16 to June 17, 2019