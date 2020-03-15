|
|
Mrs. Glenda Eckart Glenda Arlene Eckart, 78, of Wamego, KS passed away in Topeka, KS.
A Memorial Service for Glenda will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the Stewart Funeral Home of Wamego. Inurnment will follow in the St. Bernard Cemetery. A Rosary will be held at 9:00 a.m. with visitation to follow until the time of service at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the St. Bernard Cemetery Fund, and may be left in care of Stewart Funeral Home, P.O. Box 48, Wamego, KS 66547. Online condolences may also be left at
www.stewartfuneralhomes.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020