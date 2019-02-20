Home

Glenda Gassdorf


1942 - 2013 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Glenda M. Gassdorf
10/13/42 - 2/20/13

Memories of you are more each day that goes by and with them a greater loneliness sets in. As we age we lose loved ones and friends. Our circle of support becomes smaller and smaller, time is our enemy not our healer. Our loved ones don't go away even if they are unseen and unheard. They walk beside us each day always near and help calm our unknown fears.

Missing you more each day.
Richard & Family
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal on Feb. 20, 2019
