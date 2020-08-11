Emmett-Glenda K. Lasswell passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020. She was born to Marion and Roberta Lasswell on August 9, 1950. She was raised in the Emmett community.
Glenda received her Bachelor's and Master's of Education from Kansas State University and remained an avid fan of the Wildcats.
Glenda taught Elementary Education for over thirty-five years and was well-loved by fellow teachers and students. Glenda was a member of the Emmett United Methodist Church, the NEA, and KNEA.
Glenda loved nature and animals. She was the happiest when she was on the farm. She worked with her; flowers, gardens, chickens, and all kinds of animals. She instilled the love of nature in her two nephews, Adam and Nathan, and her niece, Christie.
Glenda is survived by her brother, Rodney (Donna) Lasswell; her sister, Debra (Alan) Doolittle; one niece Christiana (Mike) Redmon; two nephews, Adam and Nathan Doolittle; and her multi-decade sweetheart, Terrence Ketter.
The family extends heartfelt thanks to the Stormont Vail ICU, who provided extraordinary care for Glenda.
A public visitation will be held Wednesday, August 12, 2020, from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. at Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple St., St. Marys, Kansas 66536.
A private funeral service and burial will be held for the immediate family.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Emmett United Methodist Church or Second Chance Animal Refuge Society and sent in care of the funeral home.
A recording of the funeral service will be available on the funeral home website. To leave online condolences and fond memories, please visit www.piperfuneralhome.com
.