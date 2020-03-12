|
Glenda Ruth Thomas Kearse Wake Glenda Ruth Thomas Kearse Wake, 71, of Topeka, KS, made her transition Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Minister Glenda Wake was passionate about loving God and committed to trying to do His Works and His Will daily. She was a devout Bible scholar and Prayer Warrior. She had a giving and caring heart for everyone. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at In God's House Church located at 1616 NE Seward Avenue Topeka, KS. To view the full obituary: angelsabovecs.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020