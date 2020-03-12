Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Glenda Wake
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenda Ruth Thomas Kearse Wake

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Glenda Ruth Thomas Kearse Wake Obituary
Glenda Ruth Thomas Kearse Wake Glenda Ruth Thomas Kearse Wake, 71, of Topeka, KS, made her transition Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Minister Glenda Wake was passionate about loving God and committed to trying to do His Works and His Will daily. She was a devout Bible scholar and Prayer Warrior. She had a giving and caring heart for everyone. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at In God's House Church located at 1616 NE Seward Avenue Topeka, KS. To view the full obituary: angelsabovecs.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glenda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -