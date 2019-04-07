|
|
Glenn D. Smith Glenn D. Smith, 85, Topeka, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019 as the result of an auto accident.
Glenn was born April 19, 1933 in Detroit, MI, the son of Gleonard and Neila (Caudil) Smith. He graduated from Cooley High School and Wayne State University in Detroit, and received his MBA from the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
He served in the U.S. Army for two years.
He retired from Northern Natural Gas in Omaha after more than 20 years of service. He later served as the Chief of Pipeline Safety for the Kansas Corporation Commission, retiring in 1999.
He served on the board of Let's Help, and was the National Chairman of National Pipeline Safety Organization.
Glenn married Barbara Lunsford on September 29, 1978. She survives. Other survivors include sons, Glenn Alan Smith, Detroit, MI, Bruce Kay, Mission Hills, KS; sister, Peggy Whitten, Detroit, MI; four grandchildren; and daughter-in-law, Susan Kay. He was preceded in death by a son, Evan Kay; and sisters, Myra Bruno and Nell Tibble.
Memorial services will be held at a later date at the Dove Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Road. The family will receive friends after the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Let's Help, 200 S. Kansas Avenue, Topeka, KS 66603.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019