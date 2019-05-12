Home

More Obituaries for Glenn Smith
Glenn D. Smith

Glenn D. Smith Obituary
Glenn D. Smith Glenn D. Smith, 85, Topeka, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019 as the result of an auto accident.

Glenn married Barbara (Lunsford) Kay on September 29, 1978. She survives. Other survivors include sons, Glenn Alan Smith, Detroit, MI, Bruce Kay, Mission Hills, KS; sister, Peggy Whitten, Detroit, MI; four grandchildren; and daughter-in-law, Susan Kay. He was preceded in death by a son, Evan Kay; and sisters, Myra Bruno and Nell Tibble.

Memorial services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at the Dove Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Road. A reception will follow the service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Let's Help, Inc.

To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 12 to May 13, 2019
