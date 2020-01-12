|
Glenn Edward Jones Glenn Edward Jones, 79, of Topeka, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020.
He was born August 10, 1940 in Gadsden, Alabama, the son of William Jess and Berlie Mac Jones. Glenn was a graduate of Emma Sansom High School, Alabama, and received a Bachelor's Degree in Chemical Engineering from University of Alabama.
He was employed joined Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company in 1962 in Akron, Ohio. In 1962 he transferred to Topeka, Kansas, then to Venezuela, then to Casa Blanca Morocco, returning to the United States at Gadsden, Alabama, then to Mexico to serve as a Chief Chemist and again returned to Topeka, retiring from Goodyear in 1993. After retirement he would continue employment with Exxon Oil Company in Baytown Texas for 10 years, retiring in 2004. He also worked for Topeka Income Tax as a tax preparer.
He was a member of Suzanne Wesley United Methodist Church and Silen Lodge No. 225 A.F. & A.M. in Topeka.
Glenn married Ruth Anne Kline on 1966 in Topeka. She survives. Other survivor include a son, James Southerland, Alabama; two grandchildren, Brandy Temple and Brian Temple; six great-grandchildren, Andrew, Grayson, Avery, Addison, Abbey and Brooke; and his sisters, Mary Bray and Nancy Simmons, both of Texas.
He was preceded in death in by his parents and a daughter, Linda K. Temple on September 16, 2018.
Glenn loved to travel, visiting all 50 states and 20 countries and playing golf, particularly with the Goodyear Golfers.
As per Glenn's wishes, cremation has taken place and memorial services will be announced at a later date. Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel is assisting the family. Memorial contributions may be made Suzanne Wesley United Methodist Church, 7433 SW 29th St, Topeka, KS 66614. To leave a special message for the family online, visit
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020