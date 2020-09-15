1/
Glenn Eldon Anspaugh
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Glenn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Glenn Eldon Anspaugh went to be with the Lord on September 10, 2020. He was born on October 13, 1953 to Ray and Elizabeth (Lacey) Anspaugh in Topeka, Kansas.

Glenn was married to Susan M Cain on November 18, 1973 and together they had two children, Tanya Marie and Craig Ryan. He was blessed with two grandsons Ryan Ross and Carson James. Glenn and Susan were divorced on September 6, 2019.

A Celebration of Life with family and close friends will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 6 pm at the Meriden United Methodist Church. Masks are required.

For full obituary go to:

www.midwestcreamationsociety.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CJOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved