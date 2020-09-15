Glenn Eldon Anspaugh went to be with the Lord on September 10, 2020. He was born on October 13, 1953 to Ray and Elizabeth (Lacey) Anspaugh in Topeka, Kansas.Glenn was married to Susan M Cain on November 18, 1973 and together they had two children, Tanya Marie and Craig Ryan. He was blessed with two grandsons Ryan Ross and Carson James. Glenn and Susan were divorced on September 6, 2019.A Celebration of Life with family and close friends will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 6 pm at the Meriden United Methodist Church. Masks are required.For full obituary go to: