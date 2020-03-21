|
Gloria A. D'Attilio Gloria A. D'Attilio, 84, of Topeka, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Midland Hospice House.
She was born December 20, 1935 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the daughter of James and Helen (Boudreaux) Waters.
Gloria graduated from Hayden High School in 1955. She was employed by Core First Bank & Trust for 18 years, retiring in 2009.
Survivors include children, Michael (Shelley) D'Attilio, Angela (Kenny) Pabst; grandchildren, Nicholas D'Attilio, Dominic D'Attilio, Spencer Pabst; brother, Wardie (Rhonda) Davis; companion, Jack Pock, all of Topeka; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, James Waters; and sister-in-law, Barbara Waters.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 23, 2020 at Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3:00 - 4:00 p.m. Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Sacred Heart/St. Joseph Catholic Parish, 312 NE Freeman, Topeka, KS 66616.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020