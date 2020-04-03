|
Gloria May Gloria May, 90, of Topeka, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020.
She is survived by her children; Sonja (Craig) Dunstan, Yolanda (Payne) McKeever, Brenda (Jeff) Jones, Wanda (Gary) Bond, Rayla (Mike) Johnston, Daniel (Tamara) May, and Bill (Renee) May; 27 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; brother, Leland Salts, and sister, June Bailey.
Cremation is planned and a Celebration of her Life will be at a later date.
To leave a message for her family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020