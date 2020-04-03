Home

POWERED BY

Services
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
(785) 354-8558
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria May
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria May

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria May Obituary
Gloria May Gloria May, 90, of Topeka, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020.

She is survived by her children; Sonja (Craig) Dunstan, Yolanda (Payne) McKeever, Brenda (Jeff) Jones, Wanda (Gary) Bond, Rayla (Mike) Johnston, Daniel (Tamara) May, and Bill (Renee) May; 27 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; brother, Leland Salts, and sister, June Bailey.

Cremation is planned and a Celebration of her Life will be at a later date.

To leave a message for her family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -