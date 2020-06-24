Gloria May, 90, of Topeka, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020.
A Celebration of her Life will be at 11:00 am., Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the Mount Hope Cemetery Funeral Chapel, 4700 SW 17th Street, Topeka.
To view the full obituary and to leave a message for her family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.