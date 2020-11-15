1/
Gloria T. Spurlock
Gloria T. Spurlock, 92, Topeka, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 at Aldersgate Village.

Gloria was born April 17, 1928 in Passaic, NJ, the daughter of Joseph and Mary (Barrale) DiGirolamo.

Gloria married Ronald Kellum Spurlock on February 18, 1950 in Richmond, CA.

She lived in Laddonia, MO most of her life before moving to Topeka in 1990, where she and her husband managed the First Christian Church apartments.

She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

Gloria is preceded in death by Ronald, husband, on January 3, 2013 and Kellee Spurlock, grandson. Survivors include their children, Robin Gasser (George) of Farmington, MO, Fate Spurlock (Kathy) of Topeka, KS, Jeane Kist (Dave) of Palm Harbor, FL; grandchildren, Courtney Gasser, Baltimore, MD, Breanna Sabbatini (Rocky), Birmingham, AL, George Gasser IV (Alix), Cape Girardeau, MO, Brett Spurlock, Kansas City, KS, and Emily Wolf, Topeka, KS; and 3 great-grandchild, Joey, Charlee, and Dylan; brother, Chester DiGirolamo, and sister, Virginia Mahoney.

Cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held at a later date.

Dove Southwest Chapel is assisting with arrangements. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
