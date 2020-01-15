|
G.M. "Bud" Spencer G.M. "Bud" Spencer, 96, of Topeka, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020.
The family will greet friends during a visitation from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, 1321 SW 10th Ave, Topeka, KS 66604.
A funeral ceremony will be at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 4746 SW 21st St, Topeka, KS 66604. Burial to immediately follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020