Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
2:00 PM
Trinity Presbyterian Church
4746 SW 21st St
Topeka, KS
G.M. "Bud" Spencer

G.M. "Bud" Spencer Obituary
G.M. "Bud" Spencer G.M. "Bud" Spencer, 96, of Topeka, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020.

The family will greet friends during a visitation from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, 1321 SW 10th Ave, Topeka, KS 66604.

A funeral ceremony will be at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 4746 SW 21st St, Topeka, KS 66604. Burial to immediately follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
