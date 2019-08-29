Home

Golda "Faye" Marney Golda "Faye" Marney, 96, Topeka, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Legends at Capital Ridge.

Faye was born December 14, 1922 in Rossville, the daughter of Kenneth and Nora Tomson. She graduated from Rossville High School.

She was employed as a clerk with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas for 30 years, retiring in 1988.

She was an active member of the Berryton United Methodist Church and enjoyed volunteering at Let's Help and I Care.

Faye married Oliver Dale "OD" Marney on September 29, 1941 in Lawrence. He died August 12, 1976. Survivors include sons, Larry (Aurel) Marney, Barry Marney, Terry (Jan) Marney, Jerry (Kathy) Marney, Perry (Donna) Marney, all of Topeka; 10 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-granddaughter. She was also preceded in death by daughter-in-law, Brenda Marney; and brothers, Wilbur and Harold Tomson.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the Berryton United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019.

Memorial contributions may be made to Berryton United Methodist Church, 7010 SE Berryton Rd, Berryton, KS 66409.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019
