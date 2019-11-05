Topeka Capital-Journal Obituaries
|
BRENNAN MATHENA FUNERAL HOME
800 SW 6th Ave
Topeka, KS 66603
(785) 354-7706
Goldie Katherine (Raab) Desch

Goldie Katherine (Raab) Desch Obituary
Goldie Katherine Raab Desch, passed away on November 3, 2019 at the age of 97. She was born on December 21, 1921 to Frank and Myrtle (Bidinger) Raab in a rock house west of Elmont, KS. Goldie attended Priddy Grade School and graduated from Seaman High School. She was retired from the State of Kansas Department of Revenue.

She married George P. Desch on September 5, 1955 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Topeka. He preceded her in death in 2012. They had two sons, Earl and Timothy (Theresa) who also passed away in 2012 as well as a brother, Donald Raab.

She is survived by her daughter-in-law and longtime caregiver, Theresa McCulley; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews and loving extended family.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 9:30-10:30 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 A.M., all at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery-Topeka.

Memorial contributions can be made in Goldie's loving memory to the St. Joseph Restoration Project and/or Great Lakes Caring Hospice Foundation. Contributions can be mailed or left with the funeral home.

To share a memory or to leave condolences, please visit, www.brennanmathenafh.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, KS 66603.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
