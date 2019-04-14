|
|
Goldie M. Kooser Goldie M. Kooser, 88, Topeka, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019. Funeral services will be 11:00am, Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Parker-Price Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, 245 NW Independence Ave, Topeka. Burial will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery. Goldie will lie in state after 3:00pm Friday, April 19 at the funeral home where the family will receive friends from 6:00pm until 8:00pm. A full obituary will appear in Wednesday's edition. To leave a message for Goldie's family, please visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019