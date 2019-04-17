|
|
Goldie Marie Kooser, 88 of Topeka, KS passed away April 13, 2019 at Aldersgate Village.
Goldie was delivered by her father in Home City, KS February 20, 1931. She was the daughter of William Peter and Della (Barnes) Cook. They preceded her in death. She married Harold Kooser February 18, 1950 in Seneca. He preceded her in death, October 5, 1997. She was also preceded in death by 12 half brothers and sisters, her brothers John, Donald, George, Garland, Max Cook and her beloved sister Claramae Retchless. She was the baby.
Goldie is survived by her two sons Steve (Mary) and Dan (Misty) Topeka, six grandsons Bradley (Kelsie) Burlingame, Daniel (Marrissa) Olathe, Jared (Lindsay) Topeka, Andrew (Courtney) Overland Park, Shawn Finley (Jennifer), Brian Finley (Liza) Topeka, Hunter Evans, Lawrence; and three great grandchildren Braxton, Decker and Collins Kooser, Burlingame.
Goldie worked 44 years for Southwestern Bell Telephone as an operator. For the past 50 years she has been the matriarch for Kooser Auction Service Topeka.
Goldie dearly loved her family and friends......She will be forever in our hearts.
Services will be 11:00 am Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Parker-Price Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, 245 NW Independence, Topeka. Burial will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery. Goldie will lie in state after 3:00 pm Friday, April 19 at the funeral home where the family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm.
Memorial contributions can be made to the or Brookwood Covenant Church 3601 SW 33rd, Topeka, KS 66614. To leave a message for Goldie's family, please visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com. Goldie Goldie Marie Marie Kooser Kooser
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019