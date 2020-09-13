On September 4, 2020, Gordon Earle Tempero passed from this life to move into eternal life in his heavenly home. He was born on April 1, 1922 to Ben, Sr. and Ethel (Spiers)Tempero on a farm near Broughton, KS. On December 25, 1948 he married the love of his life, Mary (Bookless). They lived in Manhattan, KS until he graduated from Kansas State with a degree in electrical engineering. While at KSU he was a founding member of the Sigma Chi fraternity. They then moved to Scott City where he worked 37 years for Wheatland Electric. They had 2 children, Preston and Beth, and he enjoyed coaching and umpiring the Little League, served as a leader in Boy Scout Troops 149 and 77 and the Santa Fe Council. He was very active in the First United Methodist Church of Scott City, the Anthem Lodge 284 of the Masons in Scott City and as a 32 degree Shriner of the ISIS Temple in Salina. The family enjoyed many family vacations and spent time traveling the stateside when he had time off. After they retired, they spent over 20 years traveling as members of Holiday Ramblers with their RV full time soaking in life, family, and friends. They made it to all 50 states, Canada, and numerous other countries. He also enjoyed Ham Radio operation, carpentry, leather working, snow skiing, K-state football and little league World Series baseball.
Prior to marriage, Gordon also proudly served his country in the US Navy during WWII, stationed in San Diego.
Gordon was preceded in death by his parents and siblings. He was the youngest of 5 children: Howard, Floyd, and Ben and Edith (Babe). Survivors include: His wife of 71 years, Mary. His children: Preston (Libeth) Tempero of Liberty, MO, and Beth (Eugene) Fisher of Hays, KS. His grandchildren: Amanda Lange, Rebecca (Kevin) Holsch and Alison Tempero. His great-grandchildren: Hannah, Austin, Clark, Vance, Alahna, and Ashtyn.
Memorial service and interment will be held at a later date due to pandemic restrictions. Memorial donations in his name can be made to Boys Town, Shriners Hospitals
, the Masonic Foundation or to a charity of the donor's choice
