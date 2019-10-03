|
Gordon Slusser Gordon James Slusser, 85, Topeka, Kansas, died Sunday, September 29, 2019, at the House at Midland Care, surrounded by family.
Gordon was born December 7, 1933, to Orville and Myra Morray Slusser. He graduated from Topeka High School in 1952. On May 31, 1958, Gordon and Eleanor Simons were united in marriage at Assumption Church in Topeka, enjoying over 61 years of marriage. Gordon was an electrician and belonged to IBEW local #226.
Attending his children's and grandchildren's sporting events, traveling with his family, watching football and doing crossword puzzles were his passions. He was cherished by his family and friends and his physical presence will be greatly missed.
Survivors included Gordon's wife, Eleanor, of the home; children, Michelle Broxterman (Matt), Kellie Lundry (Chris) and Troy Slusser (Trudi); eight grandchildren, one great-grandson; and Gordon's brother, Duane Slusser (Sharon). Gordon was preceded in death by his parents, his step-father, Wendell Shanton, and brothers, Robert and Gene Slusser.
Visitation will be Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614. Gordon's funeral service will be Sunday at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Cremation follows.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Midland Care Hospice or St. Joseph Church Restoration Fund, sent in care of the funeral home.
