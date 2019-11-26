|
Gordon Wayne Kesler Gordon Wayne Kesler, 86, of Topeka, passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019.
Family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Friday, November 29, 2019 at Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, 1321 SW 10th Ave. Topeka KS, 66604. A Funeral Ceremony will be 2:00 pm., Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, in Topeka, KS.
Memorial contributions may be made to Highland Heights Christian Church 2930 SE Tecumseh Road Tecumseh, KS 66542 or Parkinson Association of NE Kansas PO Box 67342 Topeka, KS 66667-0342. To view the full obituary or leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019