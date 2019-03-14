|
Grace Elizabeth Swoyer Grace Elizabeth Swoyer, 82, Ozawkie, Kansas, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019 at her home.
She was born in Boston, Massachusetts on April 18, 1936 to Harold and Esther (Nicholson) McEvoy.
Grace married Donald Dale Swoyer on June 18, 1956 in Yokohama, Japan.
She was baptized in the Episcopal Church. Grace enjoyed reading, gardening, cooking, collecting cookie jars and was an avid sports fan for her children and grandchildren. She was a New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox fan.
She worked for the Veterans Administration as a food dietician clerk until retiring in 1999.
Grace was preceded in death by her daughter, Marie Swoyer; parents, Harold and Esther (Nicholson) McEvoy; and sister, Esther Miller.
Survivors include her husband Donald; sons, Mark Swoyer, Daniel Swoyer, Thomas Frank Swoyer (Janet); daughters, Rebecca Hewitt (Jerry) and Kathleen Duerksen (Kevin); 14 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren and 2 on the way; sisters, Virginia (McEvoy) O'Connell and Doris Hicks.
Celebration of Life 11:00 A.M., Saturday, Ozawkie United Methodist Church, Ozawkie , Kansas. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service.
Mrs. Swoyer was a member of Kansas Cremation Services. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations to the Humane Society or Wounded Veterans Association. Online guest book and obituary at www.kansascremation.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019