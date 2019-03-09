|
Grace Harmon Warner Robins - Grace Harmon, 78, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 7, 2019.
Born in St. Joseph, Missouri on June 11, 1940, Grace was the daughter to the late Wilson and Edith Irene Burbridge. She retired from the city Credit Union with many years as a manager.
A devoted member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Grace's true servant's heart shined as she helped feed locals each week at The Emmaus Table. She was also a much-loved member of the Asbury's Sunday School Class, Red Hat Society, and Pilot Club where she was past President. Grace loved sunflowers and all crafts; ceramics were her favorite. She was an absolute social butterfly who enjoyed talking with anyone and everyone. Her warm disposition and friendly smile made her friends wherever she went.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 18 years, Frank Harmon, Sr.
Grace leaves her memory behind with her son, David Lewis (Renee); grandchildren, Christy, Matthew, Phillip, Mitchall, and Melissa Lewis; great-grandchildren, Adam, Ross, Jace, Mary, Chloe, Nicholas, Aria, Tanner, Ava, and one on the way; sister, Jane Burbridge; several cousins; and her closest friends, Dottie Hardin and Cherie Rape.
Visitation will be Wednesday, March 13, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Trinity United Methodist Church with Rev. Craig Hutto officiating. Mrs. Harmon will be laid to rest next to Frank in Andersonville National Cemetery at 2:00 p.m.
McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with Mrs. Harmon's arrangements.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019