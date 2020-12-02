Grace Marie Bohannon was called to her Eternal Life on Wednesday, November 25, 2020.
She was born January 1, 1928 in Portland Maine, the daughter of Rev. Marius and Martha (Rasmussen) Jorgensen.
Grace grew up in several locations as her father moved to serve parishes in the Lutheran Church throughout the U.S. and Canada and she was a life-long Lutheran.
She graduated from the School of Occupational Therapy at the University of Toronto in Canada.
Her professional work in Occupational Therapy began with Topeka State Hospital and went on to work at the Menninger Clinic under the leadership of Dr. Karl Menninger which changed psychiatric care in mental institutions throughout North America.
Grace was registered with the Canadian Occupational Therapy and the American Occupational Therapy Association. For 22 years she was employed at Colmery O'Neil V.A. Medical Center, Topeka, Kansas. At the V.A. she was a clinician, supervisor and Chief O.T. of occupational therapy students in the areas of both psychiatry and physical rehabilitation. In addition she was an adjunct faculty member at the University of Kansas and four other Midwestern Universities.
In retirement Grace continued her professional interests and with her husband supported numerous occupational therapy students through scholarships at the University of Kansas and the University of Toronto in Canada.
Grace was married to John Bohannon a Topeka attorney on December 25, 1951.
Grace is survived by her brother, Rev. Philip Jorgensen of Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada; two daughters, Martha (Mark) Underwood of Topeka and Maria (Mike) Riddle of Boise, Idaho; four grandchildren, Reed Weiss, John Riddle, Anne Rothstein and Andrew Riddle. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband and her sister, Audrey Rasmussen.
Her love of family both close and extended along with a life-long love of music and adventurous spirit will be remembered and cherished by those who knew her.
A visitation will be held Friday, December 4, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 901 SW Fillmore, Topeka, KS, 66606. A funeral service will immediately follow at 10:00 a.m.
A private interment will take place at Mount Hope Cemetery in Topeka, Kansas. Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, 1321 SW 10th Ave., Topeka, KS 66604 is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Music Academy c/o St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 901 SW Fillmore, Topeka, KS 66606.
Grace's family wishes to express their gratitude to her caregivers, Marcia Lange, Lisa Barker, Alecia O'Byrne, Barbara Hennemann and Shirley Wright.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions kindly log on to stjohnlcmstopeka.org
and click on the sign up genius section on this website, scroll down for Grace Bohannon Funeral Service to register.
You may also call the St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church office at 785-354-7132 to sign up to attend the visitation or funeral ceremony.
To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com
