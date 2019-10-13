|
Grace Olivia Thurman Our sweet mother, grandmother, sister and friend Grace Olivia (Keeling) Thurman, 88, of Topeka, KS passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019. Grace was surrounded by her family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at the Mater Dei Holy Name Catholic Church, 1114 SW 10th Ave., Topeka. Interment will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery, Topeka. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday at the Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd, Topeka. Memorial contributions may be made to Early Head Start Community Action, 2400 SE Highland Ave., Topeka, KS 66605. To view a full obituary and leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019