|
|
Grant Dundore Smith Grant Dundore Smith, 80, formerly of Topeka, passed away on May 14, 2019 in Grand Blanc, Michigan.
Grant was born on July 18, 1938 in Chicago, Illinois. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Thelma (Dundore) Smith and a brother, Mark Smith. He married Patricia Parsons in 1966. They later divorced.
Survivors include his children, William Smith, Alice (Andrew) Smith, Phillip Gifford, and Alanna Gifford and six grandchildren.
Grant worked for Goodyear and later retired from USD 501.
Cremation is planned. Memorial services will be held at a later date in Kansas. Memorial contributions may be made to: Carbondale Library Maker Club, PO Box 330, Carbondale, KS 66414.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 18 to May 19, 2019