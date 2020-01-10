Home

Graydon C. Wilson Graydon C. Wilson, 53, Olathe, died peacefully on Tuesday, January 7th, 2020, in his home after a long battle with cancer.

He was born in Topeka, Kansas, October 5, 1966 to Kent B. and Dorothy (Emery) Wilson.

Services will be on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Shawnee Church of the Nazarene, 5539 Quivira Rd, Shawnee, Kansas. Family will receive visitors from 4:00-5:00 p.m. and services will begin at 5:00p.m. The obituary is online at www.porterfuneralhome.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020
