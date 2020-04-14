Home

Greg A. Punches

Greg A. Punches Obituary
Greg A. Punches Greg A. Punches, 70, Burlingame, Kansas, died Friday, April 10, 2020 at his home.

He was born September 15, 1949 at Kansas City, MO, the son of Kenneth Wesley and Anna Mae (McMurdo) Punches.

Before retiring to his long-term residence in Burlingame, Greg worked 42 years for the BNSF Railway in Topeka as a welder and business-class carman. Additionally, he served in the Army Reserves during Vietnam.

Greg was extremely talented. He could build and create anything that he set his mind to. He was very generous and always willing to help anyone with anything.

He is survived by his son, Craig (Carrie) and their children, Megan, Marion and Harrison Punches of San Antonio, TX; a son, David (Vikki) and their children, Jordan and Jonah DeMars and Allison Punches of Burlingame; a son, Bryon (Debbie) and their children, Emily and Brandon Punches of Burlingame; a sister, Cheryl Herrick, Bradon, FL; three brothers, Mark, Kerry and Jerry Punches all of Burlingame.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Kenneth Punches.

Greg was cremated. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020
