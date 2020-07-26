Greg Andler

Gregory Keith Andler, 57, of Hoyt passed away on May 4, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family.
Due to the unfortunate circumstances of restrictions on indoor public gatherings, Greg's family invites you to celebrate his life with them at his place of rest.
A Graveside Memorial Service for Greg will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the Hoyt Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to the First Baptist Church of Hoyt c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. www.mercerfuneralhomes.com