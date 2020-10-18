1/1
Gregory George McGovern Jr.
Gregory George McGovern Jr., 51, went to be with the Lord in 2019. Gregory was born December 3, 1968 in New York. He was married to Brandy Starr. They were later divorced. He is survived by his daughter Mary McGovern of Topeka, Ks; his parents Gregory and Susan McGovern, Sr. of Pennsylvania; his sister Jennifer Lomio of Pennsylvania and two brothers, Ken McGovern of Illinois and Brain McGovern of Iowa. Cremation is planned. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
