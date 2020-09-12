1/1
Gregory Glasscock
Gregory L. Glasscock, 80, of Miami, Florida, passed away on September 3, 2020 at Memorial Hospital.

He was born in Leavenworth, Kansas on July 9, 1940 the son of Bertrand E. and Evelyn R. (Leighton) Glasscock.

Gregory retired from Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company.

Mr. Glasscock will lie in state at the Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home on Monday, September 14th from 11:00 to 12:00 a.m. where his family will receive friends. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Monday at 12:00 noon. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery where he will be laid to rest next to his wife, Doris.

For a complete obituary and to leave online condolences and fond memories go to www.brennanmathenafh.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
BRENNAN MATHENA FUNERAL HOME
800 SW 6th Ave
Topeka, KS 66603
(785) 354-7706
