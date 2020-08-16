Gregory (Greg) Koontz, 58, passed away unexpectedly on August 3, 2020 in Tucson, AZ. He was born in Topeka, KS on February 1, 1962 to Glen and Mamie Koontz. Greg grew up in Topeka and graduated from Topeka West in 1980. He played sports from a young age through high school and always enjoyed being a part of a team.



Greg graduated from Kansas State University with a degree in Architectural Engineering. Upon graduation he worked in Houston and in England before ending up in Seattle, WA where he lived for many years before moving to Arizona a year ago. After working several years for a firm in Seattle, he formed his own company, Efour, PLLC. Most recently he was working from home and traveling for Siemens Government Technologies.



In Seattle, Greg met Kama and they were married in the San Juan Islands, Washington on July 16, 1997. They loved to travel all over the US and to other countries. He enjoyed scuba diving, reading, listening to music, and a glass of good wine. Greg loved cooking for and entertaining friends and family.



Family vacations were a big part of Greg's life. For many years while growing up, his family went to Minnesota on fishing trips with cousins. Later during his married life he and Kama traveled yearly with her family to several vacation spots.



Among those grateful to have shared Greg's life are his wife, Kama; his sister, Teresa Tuchscherer; several cousins, Steve & Sue, Sharon, Kathy & Jeff, Ken & Jill and Rick & LeAnn; and in-laws Peter & Lynn and their children Gavin & Addie; and Joy as well as many friends. Greg was preceded in death by his parents, Glen and Mamie and his cousin, Luke Fry. He was cremated and due to COVID-19 there will be no service at this time.



Through the years Greg spent many hours birdwatching with his parents, especially his dad. Perhaps they are birdwatching together again now. Though he is gone far too soon, his was a life well lived. Greg always said he was "livin' the dream" - he will be missed. Gregory Greg Koontz



