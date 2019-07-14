|
Gregory Thomas Relihan Gregory Thomas Relihan, 44, of Topeka (Philippines)passed away suddenly in the Philippines on June 11, 2019. He served in the US Army for 22 years. He retired five years ago as a E7 First Sargent on 9/30/2014 and moved to the Philippines. He loved playing guitars and was an avid dart player. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Pat and Paul Artzer, Lona and Don Relihan. He is survived by his mother Datha Artzer of Oklahoma City, OK, father Thomas Relihan (Sally),Sister April Robbins (Delbert) of Topeka, Brother Scott Blanton (Whitney)of Topeka and Sister Leslie Bourret (Mike)of Kansas City. Daughter Hailee Relihan of Colorado Springs, CO and son Zachary Relihan of Mint Hill, NC. He also has lots of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles. He was a father, son, uncle, brother and everyone will miss him dearly. Graveside memorial will be held at VA Cemetery, 5181 Wildcat Creek Rd, Manhattan, KS. July 19th @ 1PM Gathering to follow at 3PM at Celtic Fox 118 SW 8th Topeka. We will miss you and love you very much my son.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 14 to July 15, 2019